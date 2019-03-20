The Sons of the American Legion will sponsor a dance Saturday, March 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. Music will be provided by Eddie & the Edsels.
Members of Eddie & the Edsels are brothers Bill Morris (guitar and vocals), Dan Morris (keyboards, bass and vocals) and Tristan Morris (drums, guitar and vocals).
According to the band’s online bio, the band members got together at very young ages. Bill Morris was the guitarist for Dave C. and the Sharptones and Dan Morris performed with his group, Little Weed and the Gardeners.
In the late 1960s, they joined their musical talents and became The Lively Ones.
Always successful in the Cleveland area, the group moved into the 1970s when harder rock was becoming the rage. The brothers developed a heavier, more rock ‘n’ roll sounding name and became The Rapid Transit, with John Warren on drums and Bill Logus on lead vocals. That band formed a nationally syndicated television show from Cleveland, called “The Upbeat Show.”
In the disco era, they became The Morris Bros. Then, in the 1990s, rap music was becoming popular, but The Morris Bros. wanted to sing rather than rap. The went back to rock ‘n’ roll and created Eddie & the Edsels in 1974.
The public is welcome to attend. Tickets are $6 and are on sale now during business hours, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and at the bar after 3 p.m. at the American Legion NOVEL Post 159, 1770 E. Venice Ave. Tickets will also be available at the door the night of the dance.
Event proceeds will go to local charitable organizations.
