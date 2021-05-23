'Soul Sensations' returns for benefit performances

SARASOTA — The Soul Sensations & Friends return in June to Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe in performances to support WBTT on its outdoor stage.
Called “Put Your Hands Together,” the shows are a revue of R&B and pop hits produced by Dr. Randall Morgan, a Sarasota physician.
It is a “special celebration of optimism for the future as WBTT,” according to a news release.
The event includes songs like “Ain’t No Stoppin’ Us Now,” “How Will I Know,” “Uptown Funk” and others.
The songs are performed by Morgan, Raleigh Mosely II, Leon S. Pitts II, Ywada Pitts and Latraia Savage with that group backed by the Soul Sensations Band.
Along with the band members, which include Judi Glover as music director and keyboard; Kenny Walker, bass; Errol Wise, percussion; Tommy LoBue, guitar; and Tom Ellison, sax, the event will have Edna Sherell narrating; and Donald Frison as choreographer.
“For 12 years, I have been proud to serve on WBTT’s board of directors and support its efforts to shine a light on the work of important Black artists, mentor aspiring artists of color, and spark necessary conversations about topics that impact our lives,” Morgan said in a news release. “As a musician as well as a music fan, I can’t think of a better way to support this fine arts organization than to put on a show that will have people on their feet and happy – just as WBTT does throughout its performance season.”
Shows take place at 8 p.m., June 11; June 12 and June 13. Tickets are $50 per person with socially distanced parties of one or two being arranged.
For tickets or more information, visit www.westcoastblacktheatre.org or call 941-366-1505.
