The Venice Institute For Performing Arts presents “Cruising Steady” — The Music and Friendship of Aretha Franklin and Smokey Robinson at 7 p.m. Oct. 4.
The show will take place at Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave. Building 5, Venice. Tickets are $25-$60, available at the box office, 941-218-3779 Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or at myvipa.org.
Starring Broadway performers Felicia Boswell and Jesse Nager, “Cruising Steady” explores the friendship and music careers of Franklin and Robinson as told to Boswell and Covington, who spent time with these musical icons.
The show features hits such as “Respect,” “I Second The Emotion,” “Chain of Fool,” “Ooh Baby Baby,” “Natural Woman” and “My Girl.”
Nager performed in the original cast of “Motown The Musical” on Broadway in 2013 and returned for a second engagement as Smokey Robinson in 2016. He has been featured in various Broadway and touring performances such as “Mary Poppins.”
He is a member of Broadway Inspirational Voices and the founder and artistic director of The Broadway Boys, which will be performing at VPAC in January.
Boswell was nominated for an Emmy for her performance on NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE.” A two-time Helen Hayes award winner, Boswell played a lead part in Broadway’s “Memphis.” She played Diana Ross in “Motown on Broadway” and lead in the tours of “Aida” and “Dreamgirls.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.