A South Korean Children’s Choir from Gwangju will be in concert at Christ United Methodist Church, 1475 Center Road, Venice, Florida, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12.
All their songs are sung in English. Their choreography and costuming along with outstanding singing, makes for a wonderful evening. There is no charge for the concert, but a “free will offering” will be taken for the Far East Broadcasting Company (FEBC) ministry.
FEBC is a South Korean Christian Radio ministry with 13 radio stations broadcasting to South and North Korea, China, Japan and other Asian countries.
It is an awesome privilege to be a part of this choir. The children range from 7 to 14 years old and are given vocal lessons before they are old enough to audition for the choir.
Dr. Billy Kim will speak at the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Worship Services at Christ United Methodist Church on Sunday, Jan.13. The children will sing at these two services.
This choir was selected to travel with Kim, who will give his personal testimony of how he became a houseboy to the American soldiers during the Korean War. A U.S. soldier paid his way to come to America at the age of 15 to get an education.
He was wonderfully saved in America and became a World Evangelist. He interpreted for Dr. Billy Graham in 1973 in South Korea and became Graham’s personal friend. In 2015, Graham asked Kim to be one of the speakers at his funeral, which he did this year in North Carolina.
Kim will speak at Martin Luther King’s church in Atlanta, Georgia, following their visit to Venice. Kim brings at least one children’s choir to the United States each year to share their Christian joy and to show appreciation to the wonderful American soldiers that fought for their country’s freedom.
Traveling with the choir will be a conductor, accompanist, vocal trainer and choreographer. The choir performed with 11 other FEBC choirs at Carnegie Hall in New York City in 2016 to a packed house. It was as good as any Broadway show.
The public is welcome to attend the concert at no charge. No tickets are required.
