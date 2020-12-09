SOUTH VENICE — The South Venice Civic Association will host its annual Jewelry to the Rescue event on Saturday.
“Since 2014, ‘Jewelry to the Rescue’ has been providing local non-profits with a fun and easy way to raise funds using a “pay it forward” program using donated and refurbished jewelry offered for sale,” Maureen Holland said in an email.
The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and hopes to raise funds for the 65-year-old service organization.
“SVCA asks that masks be worn and safe distancing be practiced as this is an indoor event,” she wrote.
Beneficiaries of “Jewelry to the Rescue” have included: Early Learning Coalition of Sarasota County; Englewood Animal Rescue, Historical Society of Sarasota, Historical Society of Sarasota County, Lemon Bay Woman’s ClubSouth Venice Yacht Club, Suncoast Humane Society, Historic Spanish Point and YMCA Schoolhouse Link among others.
“Admission to the sale is by the donation of a piece of jewelry that is no longer wanted. Those ‘admission’ pieces then form the inventory of future sales,” she wrote.
Linnea Appleby, of Sarasota, came up with the concept. She “decided to ‘give back’ to her community – her organization runs these sales and all proceeds go to the organization for which funds are being raised,” the email said.
Gail Parker is chairing the 2020 event for the Civic Association. SVCA is at 720 Alligator Drive, South Venice, one mile west of U.S. 41 in South Venice.
The South Venice Civic Association began in 1955
Items at the jewelry start at $3 and average $9-$25.
For more information, call 941-493-0006, email info@southvenicebeach.org or visit southvenicebeach.org/
