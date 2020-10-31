FORT MYERS – The Southwest Florida Symphony announced Maestro Nir Kabaretti will "return for a proper farewell to his fans," it said in a news release.
Kabaretti has also volunteered to serve as its artistic adviser until it appoints a new music director.
His farewall performances are a Pops concert April 24, along with a Masterworks Concert on May 1.
"Additional details about each event will be forthcoming as plans are finalized," it said.
Kabaretti will assist with programming and other aspects of the symphony until the new music director takes over.
“The pandemic delayed our season, but it is most definitely not over," Southwest Florida Symphony’s Executive Director Amy Ginsburg said. "We look forward to coming together safely and bringing you the quality music and entertainment you have come to expect from us. As we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, we are coordinating smaller programs that allow for social distancing, and have every intention of returning to Barbara B. Mann Hall in the spring.”
The Southwest Florida Symphony is one of the oldest on Florida’s Gulf Coast, founded in 1961.
