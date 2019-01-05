Georgia has a legacy of being used for its filming locations for decades. Some of the biggest hits used the destinations of Douglas County in southwest Atlanta. The film commission began drawing in productions back in 1993, long before the city was nicknamed the “Hollywood of the South.”
Visit some of its most popular locations on the Douglas County Film Trail, a self-guided tour found through its website.
Old Douglas County Jail
This decommissioned jail has been a useful backdrop for multiple film and television projects thanks to its original signage and furnishings. Closed in 2013 when a larger facility opened nearby, it has been used in the films “All Eyez on Me” and “Logan Lucky,” as well as shows like Discovery Channel’s “Manhunt” and “The Haves and the Have Nots.” This location isn’t open to the public, but you can see it from the outside.
Downtown Douglasville
The small town curb appeal of Douglasville has made it a popular filming location, especially an area called “Pray Street.” A nondescript building has been used most notably as Hopper’s police station on the Netflix hit “Stranger Things” and later on the show “Stan against Evil.” A vacant lot nearby was the site of a custom-built vintage McDonald’s for the movie “The Founder.” MTV’s “Finding Carter” also filmed in Douglasville.
Douglas County Museum of History and Art
As one of the original courthouses, this building was decommissioned in 1998, but was saved by Douglas County Tourism and History Commission for community use. Reopened as the Douglas County Museum of History and Art, it now houses various items covering county history, including vintage lunch boxes and film memorabilia. The free museum, and National Register of Historic Places structure, has also been used as a filming location, including in “The Founder,” where it was used as a 1970s airport, and on “Stranger Things.”
Sweetwater Creek State Park
Originally the site of the New Manchester Textile Mill, the 2,500-acre state park is one of the most popular in the metro area, only 15 miles from downtown Atlanta. Visitors can admire the mill ruins along the namesake Sweetwater Creek, wander the miles of hiking trails or stay overnight in one of their yurts. The park has also played host to a number of film productions, including “The Hunger Games,” “Killing Season” and “Rampage.” Step inside the LEED-certified visitor’s center, which holds a set piece from “Killing Season,” a replica water wheel.
Sweetwater Creek State Park, with its iconic Civil War-era Manchester Mill Ruins, has been used as a filming location for “The Hunger Games” and many other movies.
Tiffany’s Kitchen
This humble Lithia Springs eatery hit the big time when it was used as Benny’s Burgers in the first episode of “Stranger Things.” It was here that Eleven goes in search of food and proprietor Benny makes her a burger before the “bad men” come after her. While the menu doesn’t feature her beloved Eggo waffles, you can chow down on burgers, country fried steak and other Southern favorites.
Arbor Place Mall
This metro Atlanta mall was built in 1999 as a retail option for residents of the southwest counties. While some of the stores have changed over the years, Arbor Place Mall has seen new life as a film location. It was first used in “Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son” before the shows “Manifesto” and “Finding Carter” came to town.
Foxhall Resort and Sporting Club
Foxhall is a 1100-acre planned community that includes an unprecedented collection of land- and water-based sporting activities. Novice visitors can learn countryside sports in a safe environment, and avid sportsmen can enjoy outdoor pursuits. The sporting club’s collection of activities are centered on five main categories: outfitter, adventure, fishing, shooting and hunting.
Foxhall is privately owned but an unique experience for visitors. For more information, visit the Foxhall web site by clicking here.
Some areas are only open to guests, but you can stop by their welcome center to learn more about their role as a filming location and dine in their restaurant.
These aren’t the only places worth visiting as the Tributary neighborhood was used in “Killers” and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” and the Pine Mountain Gold Museum was used in “Killing Season” and “Grace.” Be on the lookout for active film productions on your visit and check out the Douglas County Film Trail website for updated listings.
