If you have not been to Historic Spanish Point lately — or ever — this is the perfect time to go.
The weather is just right for strolling the beautiful grounds, which are especially nice since the restoration of Bertha Palmer’s pergola and sunken garden at the beginning of the year.
Funding for the repair and restoration came from a grant by the Myakka Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution of Venice. The grant was matched by 24 individuals to make the restoration possible.
While Palmer’s house no longer exists, the pergola and garden are reminders of the lovely estate where she lived in the early part of the 20th century.
Palmer, the wealthy widow of Potter Palmer, for whom Chicago’s famed Palmer House Hotel was named, was at one time the largest landowner in the area today known as Sarasota and Manatee counties.
She purchased her home site at Spanish Point from the Webb family, a pioneer family that operated a citrus packinghouse on the property. Their house and the packing house remain on the property, but Palmer’s house succumbed to a fire many years ago, leaving only the pergola garden from her estate.
Palmer died there in 1918.
As an aside, what is today known as Venice was part of Palmer’s extensive land holdings, although originally located at what is today known as Nokomis.
Palmer arranged to have the Seaboard Air Line Railway move its terminus south to present-day Venice, taking the name with it. Nokomis was then bestowed on the area originally known as Venice.
Approximately 1,400 acres were purchased from her sons, Honore and Potter Palmer II, in about 1926 by Dr. Fred Albee, who hired city planner John Nolen. Within six months, Albee sold the land and the Nolen plan to the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, who would promote the city until the Great Depression put an end to that plan.
Albee made a profit of nearly $1 million on the sale.
While the pergola and garden are among the most beautiful areas of Historic Spanish Point, the site is known for its “5,000 years of history,” dating to the early native Americans who once lived there.
A cutaway of one of their prehistoric middens (trash heap) can be seen in a building on the grounds. Even more rare is a burial midden, which also is on the grounds.
Nearly all the Native American middens along the west coast of Florida were destroyed by land developers in the early 20th century, making the ones at Historic Spanish Point even more valuable to historians.
In addition to the Webb house, tour the Guptil house, Mary’s Chapel and pioneer cemetery. Then, you can learn about early boat building from volunteers who seem to always be building a replica of the early boats used to transport residents to market and also to ship the fruit from the packing house. The Lizzie G is a replica of one such boat.
Boat tours are offered but must be booked in advance as they quickly fill. The same is true of tram tours, which also fill rather quickly. Call in advance to book any special tours.
Historic Spanish Point is a place that beckons you to come and stay and then come again. Some people bring picnic lunches when visiting.
John McCarthy, one of the area’s most knowledgeable historians, is the executive director of the Gulf Coast Heritage Association, which operates Historic Spanish Point.
Historic Spanish Point is at 337 North Tamiami Trail, Osprey. For information or tour reservations, call 941-906-5214 or visit: HistoricSpanishPoint.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.