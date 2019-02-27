Dorothy Korwek will present a lecture and slide show to the Gulf Coast Humanist Association on the topic, “The John Nolen Plan for the Venice Historic District” at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at The Family Table Restaurant, 14132 Tamiami Trail, North Port. This event is free and the public is invited.
Members of The Humanist Society will have gathered at 11:30 for lunch, to which the public is also welcome. It is requested that non-members email their intent to join the group at lunch by emailing mg@glidewell.net.
The plan has won praise as one of the country’s best-designed cities.
Moving to Venice in 1983, Korwek served one term on the Venice City Council and several years on the city’s Historical Commission. She was director of Historical Resources for the City of Venice from 1996 until retiring in 2007.
Korwek has edited three volumes titled “Venice Before 1925,” which reprint the newspaper columns written by George “Nemo” Higel from 1889-1923. These columns are the only known written record of life in the Venice area before the building of the city by the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers.
