Learn more about getting fit and fabulous during The Bishop’s Health and Wellness Fest — an outdoor showcase of healthy living options from our local community!
Enjoy healthy foods, sip juices and mimosas, learn from a variety of health and wellness vendors and enjoy sample Yoga and stretching classes — all among the dinosaurs of DinoVenture.
It is happening from 9 a.m. to noon, this Sunday, at The Bishop Museum in Bradenton.
Cost: $10, includes admission to Dino Don’s DinoVenture experience
The Health and Wellness Fest Lineup:
• 9 a.m.: Stretching sample class with Green Bolan, of Green G Fitness. Bolan is a personal trainer and longtime Manatee County resident who will be teaching The Bishop’s NEW yoga programs.
She will have her Glister Images Calendar, featuring soothing nature and wildlife pictures from Manatee County, on sale.
• 9:30, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.: Owner Stacey Marks of Fly Dance Fitness will host Hip Hop dance classes. Fly Dance Fitness was voted Best Fitness Studio by SRQ Magazine in 2021 (& nominated again this year).
• 10 a.m.: Fitness coach Ray Gardner, head trainer and owner of Prosper Bradenton, dubbed one of the most popular fitness instructors in Bradenton by Sarasota Magazine and his thousands of in-person and online followers!
• 11 a.m.: Tara Allison of FatGirlFit will talk about her journey to fit not skinny. Allison is a local baker whose fitness journey is followed by 126,000 TikTok fans. She’s sponsored by Fabletics as a health and fitness coach and was featured on the podcast “Better by the Day” talking about her journey overcoming health obstacles and turning self hate into self love.
• Noon: Sample class of Yoga at The Bishop in the Mosaic Backyard Universe.
Health and Wellness Fest also features:
Thorassic Park Chiropractic
Resilient Reliance
Young Living Oils
Your CBD Store
• PLUS: Donate blood through the on-site Suncoast Bloodmobile and receive a coupon to visit DinoVenture for member pricing — a $2 discount!
As the largest natural history museum on Florida’s Gulf Coast, The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature (formerly South Florida Museum) offers fun and engaging exhibitions and programs that interpret the scientific knowledge of Florida, the world and our universe.
In addition to permanent exhibitions, The Bishop features a constantly changing lineup of special exhibitions — offering something new to discover with each visit.
The Bishop includes an all-digital Planetarium — the only one of its kind on Florida’s Gulf Coast — the Parker Manatee Rehabilitation Habitat, where we help rehabilitate sick or injured manatees for their return to the wild, and the Mosaic Backyard Universe, built especially for young children and their families.
Its Mission: To inspire the joy of discovery and wonder for all ages through excellence in stewardship and engagement.
Visit BishopScience.org for hours, info and admission details or call 941-746-4131.
Adults 18-64, $23.95; Seniors (65+), $21.95; Youth (12-17) and College Students (with ID) $17.95; Children (5-11) $14.95; Children age 2-4, $8.95 | Children younger than age 2 admitted free with paying adult.
Free Admission for Discovery Society Members; Florida Teachers and Active Duty military (with ID); Museums for All participants
The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature, 201 10th St. West, Bradenton, FL 34205
Website: BishopScience.org
