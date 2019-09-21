Suncoast Humane Society is seeking local business and group sponsorships to support its upcoming musical variety dinner show, “The King & His Queens.”
The nearly sold-out event will be held Oct. 5, at the Englewood Event Center, 3069 South McCall Road, Englewood.
Longtime donors Rich “Big Daddy” and Markie Harms have shown their love for Suncoast Humane Society’s mission once again through a Royal Flush Title Sponsorship.
The Humane Society’s success with ticket sales encouraged enhancements to other sponsorship opportunities.
It now offers several reserved seats to the show and dinner. In addition to recognitions, a $1,000 Diamond Ring Sponsorship includes six reserved seats and the $500 Show Stopper Sponsorship includes four reserved seats.
A new $100 Honoring Sponsorship was created for those who want support the cause but may not be able to attend.
Full sponsorship details are available online at Humane.org.
For questions and creative ideas, call Suncoast Humane Society at 941-474-7884, ext. 405.
Sponsors of the event become a critical part of Suncoast Humane Society’s mission to reduce the number of homeless animals and improve the quality of life.
During this year’s large-scale musical show 300 guests will enjoy a sit down three-course dinner before the Tampa’s Keith Coleman’s tributes to Elvis and Johnny Cash. Tributes to Dolly Parton, June Carter, and Patsy Cline will be performed by Keith’s co-star and spouse, Ruby.
The drag show performed by Naple’s Bambusa Babes returns once again to mesmerize the audience in support of the homeless animals.
Limited seats are available for reservation at Humane.org at $50 per person. Guests must be 18 to enter and 21 to drink. There will be a cash bar, a 50/50 raffle and an epic spirit raffle.
This fundraising event directly benefits the programs, services and homeless animals of Suncoast Humane Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.