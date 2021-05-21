St. Mark's teacher appreciation

Teachers at St. Mark’s Preschool were treated to lunch during Teacher Appreciation Week May 3-7.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

VENICE — St. Mark’s Preschool on Venice island celebrated National Teacher Appreciation Week May 3-7 to celebrate all the teachers who are so dedicated to children, to families and to the preschool staff.

Teachers enjoyed a special appreciation luncheon and a brunch, and the preschool was decorated with balloons, cards and signs to let every teacher know that “You are appreciated.”

Teachers received gift cards to local businesses and an abundance of snacks and flowers.

Families supported teachers by participating in the teacher lunch and through food and thank-you notes.

St. Mark’s Preschool has a staff of 25 people, including 13 teachers and five aides. Three of them began their education as students at St. Mark’s.

The school serves 94 preschool-age children as well as 25 children in its after-school care and camps.

Every child is welcome in the faith-based preschool community.

For more information about St. Mark’s Preschool, visit StMarks PreschoolVenice.com.

