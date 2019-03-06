Manasota Harley Owners Group sponsors its 20th annual St. Patty’s Day Poker Run to benefit the Humane Society of Sarasota County Sunday, March 10.
Registration is from 11 a.m. to noon at the Humane Society of Sarasota County, 2331 15th St., Sarasota; 941-955-4131.
The cost is $10 per hand or three hands for $20. Buy as many poker hands as you like; all money benefits the animals at this nonprofit charity.
There will be a cash prize for the best and worst hands, a 50/50 drawing and door prizes. Adoptable pets will be the guests of honor.
All poker run stops are Irish pubs and restaurants. First bike out is at 11:30 a.m.; last bike out is at noon from registration. All bikes are in by 3:30 p.m. at the final stop, with a party at Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub, 6218 Cortez Road West, Bradenton; ClancysIrishSportsPub.com.
For more details, call 941-720-5955 or visit RossiterHarleyDavidson.com.
