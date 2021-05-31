U.S. Rep. Greg Steube at Casey Key

CASEY KEY — U.S. Rep. Greg Steube toured Casey Key’s coastal restoration site recently, looking at its shoreline resilience project, according to a news release from his office.

“Especially as we approach another hurricane season, Casey Key’s restoration efforts will be critical in achieving long-term coastal resilience in Sarasota County,” Steube said. “These coastal resilience efforts will serve our environmental and economic interests for decades to come, and our team is committed to working with all of our federal, state and local partners to help advance these efforts.”

The news release notes the underway program is needed to “address its critically eroded beaches, making their restoration efforts an important issue for Sarasota County.”

“Long-term resilience efforts are critically important to shoreline communities, especially those dealing with the effects of hurricanes and severe storms,” the news release said. “Without a sound long-term resilience strategy, grave damage can be done to homes, businesses and local infrastructure.”

