CASEY KEY — U.S. Rep. Greg Steube toured Casey Key’s coastal restoration site recently, looking at its shoreline resilience project, according to a news release from his office.
“Especially as we approach another hurricane season, Casey Key’s restoration efforts will be critical in achieving long-term coastal resilience in Sarasota County,” Steube said. “These coastal resilience efforts will serve our environmental and economic interests for decades to come, and our team is committed to working with all of our federal, state and local partners to help advance these efforts.”
The news release notes the underway program is needed to “address its critically eroded beaches, making their restoration efforts an important issue for Sarasota County.”
“Long-term resilience efforts are critically important to shoreline communities, especially those dealing with the effects of hurricanes and severe storms,” the news release said. “Without a sound long-term resilience strategy, grave damage can be done to homes, businesses and local infrastructure.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.