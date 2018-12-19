After a rather ear-deafening and cacophonous pre-play experience, audiences may or may not know what to make of “Straight White Men,” newly open in the Keating Theatre at Florida Studio Theatre.
Written by Young Jean Lee, an Asian female playwright, “Straight White Men” is described as a “Comedic, yet ruthless, look at the classic father-son drama.”
For many in the audience at the theater Saturday night, it was as ear-splitting as it was mind-blowing.
Two actors, Sandra Caldwell and JP Moraga, appear in the audience as we are being seated. They chitchat with several of us and introduce themselves. We wonder what on earth these two have to do with “Straight Whie Men.”
As the one-act play ended, some in the audience voiced that question out loud. But many did not make such comments. Perhaps they thought them, perhaps not.
Phillip Clark portrays Ed, the father of the three young men who are home for Christmas and even willing wear their father’s gift of plaid pajamas as part of their family celebration. There is no mother in this story.
It seems the young men all have had an upper middle class upbringing and gone to Harvard or some similar college, although with different results. That and the pajamas lead to some horseplay but also angst, especially for the one son who has not lived up to his potential, at least in the eyes of one brother, and perhaps even in the eyes of his father.
The men put up the Christmas tree, munch on popcorn and carry on conversations which show that this perfect family may not be so perfect after all — perhaps like many other families dealing with the same or different issues, despite their income, educational background, social status or perhaps some other aspect of their being.
Director Kate Alexander said,”This play poses questions, and it doesn’t give answers.”
It is not the first play, nor will it be the last, to pose questions without answering them. What it does, in spades, is make one think. And we are in a theater. Our phones are turned to “off” or “silent.” We can’t go to Google. We actually have to think about what we are seeing — on our own. Think about it.
Think about the “think about it.”
Sean Fanning designed the set. Susan Angermann was the costume designer, and lighting was by Thoma Beaulieu with sound by Thomas Korp. Choreography is by Juliana Davis with stage management by Kelli Karen.
“Straight White Men” plays through March 1 in The Keating, at Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 W. Pal Ave., Sarasota. For tickets, call the box office at 941-366-9000 or visit: FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
