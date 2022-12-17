“An Enchanted Evening with Barbra starring Sharon Owens” marks the return of Venice Theatre’s concert series but at Venice Community Center on Monday as renovations continued on the severely damaged William H. Jervey Jr. Mainstage Theatre.
Early repairs have already started on Venice Theatre but roughly $4 million more than insurance will pay will be needed to fix everything that Hurricane Ian damaged.
VENICE — After Hurricane Ian severely damaged Venice Theatre’s 432-seat Jervey Theatre, the theater’s popular concert series needed to find a temporary new home.
Working with other local venues to reserve space, rescheduling with artists, and accommodating patrons who already purchased tickets has been a major challenge for General Manager/Director of Diversity Kristofer Geddie and Box Office Manager Barbara Mullen.
They have announced the first of what will be many rescheduled concerts: “An Enchanted Evening with Barbra starring Sharon Owens.”
Audiences looking for memories, laughter, ‘60s Broadway tunes, ‘70s disco hits, and some holiday favorites are invited to enjoy the show for one night only on Monday at the Venice Community Center.
Owens’ tremendous vocals and humorous storytelling are sure to delight patrons.
Voted “The Best Barbra Streisand and Tribute Artist” by the Las Vegas Review Journal, Owens won a national competition in 2005 on Fox TV called “Performing As…” as well as making it to the finals in 2007 of the ABC hit show “The Next Best Thing.”
She has performed for Access Hollywood, Extra and has been seen in People magazine and TV Guide as one of the best “impersonators” in the world.
In 2010, Sharon spent a six-week engagement at West End London, selling out 32 shows to a critical London theater audience. She also tours Australia, Canada, Holland, Belgium and Asia, as well as the northwest United States.
Venice Theatre decided to invite Owens back for another concert after she received positive audience feedback in May. VT’s Front-of-House Manager Jeff Hyde enjoyed the show as much as patrons saying, “Sharon Owens is one of the best artists we have ever had here.
“Her command of the stage and audience rivals the big-name pros. Yes, she looks like Barbra, absolutely sounds like Barbra, has Barbra’s accent and knows her history. But it is the total show that makes it so believable. Her interaction with the audience is virtually second to none!”
The venue, Venice Community Center, is located just blocks away from Venice Theatre at 326 Nokomis Ave., between the Venice Art Center and the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library on the city’s Cultural Campus.
The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 19. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $38 per person and are available by visiting VeniceTheatre.org or calling 941-488-1115.
The box office is not open for walk-up business because of the ongoing work on the main building, which lost its stagehouse and received extensive damage to the mainstage auditorium, stage, dressing rooms, costume department and more.
