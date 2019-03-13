CareerSource Suncoast invites Manatee and Sarasota County students ages 4-18 to submit artwork for the third annual State of Talent Conference themed “Where Creativity Meets Talent.”
Artists are invited to submit a piece of two- or three-dimensional work in a variety of media. Two-dimensional mediums should be either 8.5x11 inches or 11x14 inches (matted preferred, but not required). Three-dimensional pieces should exceed no more than 11x11x11 inches and be no smaller than 8x8x8.
Schools are being asked to collect the artwork from students and arrange pickup with CareerSource. Home schooled students and parents may arrange pickup with CareerSource directly. Submissions will be collected from March 27-April 3.
An outside selection committee of local art aficionados, including individuals from The Patterson Foundation, Realize Bradenton, Arts & Cultural Alliance of Sarasota, Village of the Arts and a globally-recognized artist will choose the top pieces. Chosen artwork will be used as centerpieces for the State of Talent Conference on May 2 at Art Ovation Hotel, which is expected to host nearly 300 HR professionals, business owners and community leaders.
Students interested in selling their art should indicate a price upon submission and conference attendees will be able to purchase the pieces with 100 percent returned to the artist.
If you have questions or need to arrange pickup, contact Cassandra Decker at cdecker@careersourcesc.com or call 941-877-0027.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.