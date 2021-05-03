SARASOTA — Students from throughout the region received scholarships for music education through the Suncoast Music Scholarships competition.
Seven students from Sarasota and Manatee counties submitted digital performances and shared $8,000 in prizes.
“The scholarship program is organized and managed by a partnership between Sarasota Music Club and Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota,” it said in a news release.
Winners for the 2021 Suncoast Music Scholarship 10th graders included:
• 1st place — Vivian Phung, piano, St. Stephens Episcopal School, $500
• 2nd place — Danae Tran, violin, Manatee School for the Arts, $250
Winners for the 2021 Suncoast Music Scholarship 11th graders included:
• 1st place — Moriah Emrich, flute, Riverview High School, $750
• 2nd place — Christopher Wheaton, violin, North Port High School, $500
Winners for the 2021 Suncoast Music Scholarship 12th graders included:
• 1st place — Colin Leonard, tenor sax, Booker High School, $3,000
• 2nd place — Nicholas Benson, guitar, Riverview High School, $2,000
• 3rd place — Leela Sundaram, voice, Booker High School, $1,000
The judges were Robyn Bell, Joy McIntyre and Tom Purviance. The news release said Suncoast Music Scholarship committee is co-chaired by Lee Dougherty Ross, director of Competitions and Outreach for Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota along with Susan Hicks, Sarasota Music Club communications director.
For more information visit www.ArtistSeriesConcerts.org or www.sarasotamusicclub.org.
