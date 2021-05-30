SARASOTA - The Sarasota Opera House kicks off its “Classic Movies at the Opera House” on June 5.
Tickets will be $10 for the summer movie series, it said in a news release.
“La Cage aux Folles” will start the films at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5.
There will also be "Der Rosenkavalier" shown at The HD at the Opera House Sunday, June 6. The opera film by Richard Strauss will have ticket prices at $20 or $18 for subscribers.
COVID-19 protocols, including masks for unvaccinated attendees and 50% capacity, is still taking place. Masks are encouraged for all, it said in the news release.
The movies include:
• "La Cage aux Folles" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5.
• "Der Rosenkavalier" at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6
• "Marnie" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday June 19
• "The Ninth Symphony Ballet" by Bejart at 1:30 p.m. June 20
• "West Side Story" at 7:30 p.m. July 10
• "La Clemenza di Tito" at 1:30 p.m. July 11
• "Moonstruck" at 7:30 p.m. July 24
• "Manon Lescaut" at 1:30 p.m. July 25
• "Pillow Talk" at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7
• "Orphee et Eurydice" at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 8
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.SarasotaOpera.org or call (941) 328-1300. Sarasota Opera House is at 61 N. Pineapple Avenue, Sarasota.
