The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature will help highlight local summer learning opportunities during a free Summer Learning Day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 29.
The event, which is one of more than 300 Summer Learning Day activities serving more than 300,000 youth nationwide, includes free admission for Manatee and Sarasota county students in grades K–8 along with one adult chaperone for each student.
Students will also receive a reading log to encourage reading and provide even more opportunities for free return trips to The Bishop.
This event is in support of a nationwide movement — National Summer Learning Week — aimed at keeping kids learning, healthy and safe in the summer and it takes place in concert locally with the Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, which helps families identify area resources that offer fun, engaging learning opportunities.
“Throughout the school year, we provide enhanced learning opportunities for students through field trips and other special programs,” said The Bishop CEO Brynne Anne Besio. “But we know from many studies that summer presents a break in learning for many children that can take a month or more to overcome when school begins again in the fall.
“As one of the leading nonprofit organizations in the region, we believe it is part of our mission to do all we can to support students and help them gain better footing for academic success. That’s why we’ve partnered with the Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading for the last five years to host Summer Learning Day and to provide additional opportunities for the students to come back again and again for free over the summer. We’re grateful to Mosaic for helping to sponsor this annual free day.”
In addition to free admission to The Bishop, students who attend Summer Learning Day will receive a Summer Reading Log. For every five hours of summer reading a student logs, they will be able to return for another free day at The Bishop (one parent or guardian will also get free admission). This special Summer Reading Log offer runs through Saturday, Aug. 31.
The Bishop Museum is located at 210 10th St. W, Bradenton. For more information, visit: bishopscience.org.
