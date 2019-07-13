By TIM SCHWOB
Guest Writer
The Sun Coast Wind Ensemble (SCWE), under the direction of Lynn Cleary, will perform a concert titled “Hollywood or Broadway? Get on Board” on Friday, July 19, at 2 p.m., at SunCoast MCC, 3276 E. Venice Ave., Venice.
Featured on the program will be a selection of tunes from “Mama Mia,” “Rocky” and “Man of La Mancha,” as well as crowd favorites such as “Come Fly With Me” and songs by George Gershwin.
You are sure to will love these selections and many more as the ensemble takes a trip to the stage and silver screen to relive happy memories.
The Sun Coast Wind Ensemble comprises musicians from surrounding towns and counties. Musicians from Bradenton, Sarasota, Venice, North Port, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Englewood and Arcadia combine their talents to form this talented concert band.
The hall is air-conditioned. Admission to the concert is $5, payable at the door.
