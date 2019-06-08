The Sun Coast Wind Ensemble (SCWE) will perform a concert entitled “Thanks for the Memories” Friday, June 14, 2 p.m., at SunCoast MCC (Metropolitan Community Church), 3276 E. Venice Ave. (intersection of Jackson Road), Venice.
Lynn Cleary, director, brings many years of music teaching experience to the ensemble. This musical journey will take you to places and times that will bring back warm memories.
Featured on the program will be a selection of tunes made popular by Michael Buble, Tony Bennett, Glenn Miller and the Jersey Boys, among others.
The Wind Ensemble will perform selections such as “Moon River,” “Moon Dance,” “Come Fly with Me,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You,” “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “In the Mood,” and many more great hits of yesterday.
We are sure you will love these selections and many more as we re-visit the times that seemed simpler and less hectic.
The Sun Coast Wind Ensemble is composed of a group of musicians from surrounding towns and counties. Musicians from Bradenton, Sarasota, Venice, North Port, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Englewood and Arcadia combine their talents to form this talented concert band.
The hall is air conditioned. Admission to the concert is $5, payable at the door.
