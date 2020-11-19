The Bitter Ends of the Venice Women’s Sailing Squadron hosted an exciting invitational regatta on Roberts Bay in late October featuring Sunfish sailboats.
The regatta had sailors visiting from Dunedin, Davis Island and Sarasota.
This regatta was dubbed the “Sun Fiesta Regatta” because it was timed to coincide with the Women’s Sertoma annual fall festival.
Although this year’s festival was canceled due to COVID-19, the Bitter Ends used safe practices with the ladies sailing solo and the wearing of masks until they got onto the water.
In addition to competing for sailing awards, the sailors and non-sailors who helped host the regatta also competed for the best fiesta-like mask or buff (stretchy head or neck covering). All in attendance were very compliant about wearing masks or buffs while rigging and launching their boats.
The day was hot and humid with heavy winds blowing at a steady 14 mph out of the northeast with shifting gusts in the 18-20 mph range. All 11 sailors proved to be up to the challenge of the heavier winds.
A Modified Olympic course was set by Principal Race Officer Ann Carroll, skipper Kim Whiteman and crew Bill Chotkowski. Three races were scheduled. Due to the high winds, the races were completed faster than expected so the race committee decided to add a fourth race — enjoyable for those watching from the race committee and safety boat but a bit of a test for those racing since the first three races were exhausting, given the winds that day.
Lisa Earhart from the Luffing Lassies in Sarasota was the clear winner of the day. She had four bullets and even managed to come in first place in the second race despite the fact she went over the start line early and had to turn back and start over.
The finishes for the other racers varied greatly and although two of the Bitter Ends were in the running for top three finishes they both dropped a few places when they capsized their boats.
Although quick to athletically right their Sunfish, they were overtaken by competitors.
Christina Pritchford was new to sailing this year having taken an Intro to Sailing course with the Luffing Lassies in the summer. She was quite the trooper and stayed out on the water through all four races and even managed to stay upright the entire time.
The Florida Women’s Sailing Association comprises 10 sailing clubs along the southwest coast of Florida. Each club hosts one interclub a year and chooses an appropriate theme. Venice hosted the first of the 20-21 season.
At the completion of the regatta, a delicious Sun Fiesta themed luncheon was held at the Higel Park Pavilion catered by Croissant & Co. The picnic tables were decorated with brightly colored royal blue, purple, red, orange and apple green tablecloths with sunflower floral arrangements on each table. Due to the ample size of the pavilion, sailors were able to socially distance and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow sailors.
The Bitter Ends sail out of Higel Park and the facilities of the Venice Youth Boating Association at Venice Yacht Club. They race on Wednesday mornings September through May. Membership is open to the public for women who have experience in sailing and can successfully sail a triangular course solo and capsize and get back into the boat.
Regatta Race Results: Lisa Earhart, first, Luffing Lassies; Cyndi Paxton, second, Luffing Lassies; Jen Hendrickson, third, Windlasses of Dunedin.
Sun Fiesta Face Mask Results: Sue Colunio, first, Dinghy Dames of Davis Island; Anne Chotkowski, second, Bitter Ends; Kathleen Ahern Gray, third, Luffing Lassies.
