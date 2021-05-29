VENICE — After delays based on bad weather, pier reconstruction and a global pandemic, Suncoast Reef Rover was finally able to do an underwater cleanup at the Venice Fishing Pier on Sunday.
There were almost 50 volunteers, including SCUBA divers, kayakers, snorkelers and topside helpers, assisting in the day, according to Suncoast Reef Rover President Ken Lackmann.
The event was also assisted by Sarasota Bay Watch, Venice Police and the Venice Police Marine unit along with Venice Sea Tow.
The day included 17 divers, 17 topside assistants, five snorkelers and four kayakers.
They collected about 225 pounds of sunken objects, including a key ring with 10 keys; four unopened bottles of beer; two fishing nets; one flip flop; four pairs of sunglasses; one knife; one public utility cone, a fishing pole/rod and a tie-dye T-shirt, among other items.
