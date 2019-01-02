Red tide was the big story of the year in Venice. It even spilled over into the Our Town section a few times although it primarily was front-page news in the paper’s A-section.
While politicians and scientists looked for a solution, volunteers like Rick Wagner of Venice headed to the beach daily to collect water samples for testing with a smart phone and microscope. (That new apparatus was the reason for the Our Town story). Wagner, a longtime Mote volunteer, used to walk the beaches daily as a member of Mote’s turtle patrol group. When health issues curtailed the longer turtle walks, training with the new testing equipment allowed him to continue his work for Mote.
Mote turtle volunteers patrol from the Venice Jetties to the Venice Pier where members of Coastal Wildlife take over to count the number of sea turtle nests and, later in the season, hatchlings. Each volunteer covers about 3 miles each day on the beach. Some, including Zoe Bass, Wilma Katz and Deurita Wieczorek, have been doing daily patrols during the entire turtle season for 30 years or more.
Once again there were record numbers of nests and hatchlings, although there also were several deaths of adult turtles, victims of red tide. A surprise to many sea turtle fans was the fact that the hatchlings were unscathed for the most part.
Just before they break out of their shells and escape from their nest, the tiny turtles consume all the remaining yolk in the shell. With no need for further sustenance until they reach the safety of the seaweed several miles out in the Gulf, the hatchlings dash into the water and swim as fast as they can to that refuge. There, they will find many tiny creatures which they can consume as they grow larger and prepare to move on. Eventually tidal currents will carry them out of the Gulf of Mexico and across the Atlantic Ocean to as far away as the Canary Islands. There they will continue to grow in that area until about the age of 20 or so when they find other currents that will help them return to the Gulf of Mexico.
Males never return to shore but the females will return several times to the same beach where they were hatched. Some females will nest four or five times in one summer and then may or may not take a year off before nesting again at the same beach.
Mote has kept records for more than 30 years from Anna Marie Island to Venice, and Coastal Wildlife has done the same from Venice and Englewood south to Captiva Island.
Florida has more beachfront than any other state in the lower 48 and also more turtle activity than any other state. Under the guidance of Florida Fish & Wildlife, records kept by Coastal and Mote and similar agencies throughout the state seem to indicate that conservation attempts have been somewhat successful in protecting the species which is one of the oldest on earth.
In the news as often as turtles in this area are thespians. With more theaters per capita than New York City, the greater Sarasota County area has an abundance of live theatrical productions, both professional and amateur, nearly every day of the year.
In June, the American Association of Community Theatres held its quadrennial international festival in Venice for the third time since 2010. Acting troupes from some 12 countries came to Venice for a week. They performed their festival productions twice (one for adjudicators), attended classes on all sorts of topics relating to theater, and enjoyed the hospitality of their host families in Venice and the Venice Theatre which, beginning in 2020, plans to host the event every two years.
The other big news at Venice Theatre during the past year was the search for a replacement for the role of Scrooge in the theater’s annual production of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” After 16 years, Venice song-and-dance man Eric Watters decided to give his Scrooge nightcap a rest. On Dec. 14, Brad Wages, former Equity performer on Broadway and popular director at Venice Theatre, performed as Scrooge in a show featuring new sets by Tim Wisgerhof and new music by Scott Keys.
Other big news pertained to another community theater — the Players Performing Arts Centre in Sarasota, which, finally sold its property on North Tamiami Trail in preparation to moving into a new performing arts center that will be built at Lakewood Ranch. The Players Centre hopes to continue performing in the present theater until the new facility is completed sometime in 2021. It is currently in the design phase and is expected to contain a main stage theater, black box theater and a cabaret space.
Venetians love their orchids. They proved it in January when they filled the Venice Community Center for the annual show of the Venice Area Orchid Society.
Venetians also love jazz, helping to make the Sarasota area one of the most active jazz centers in the United States. Fans enjoy jazz three nights each week at Allegro Bistro in Venice, attend some 80 or more jazz club events in the county and support an additional 10 or more jazz events in the Venice area. That is why a PBS film crew came to Venice in November to film Kitt Moran, the Moran Trio and world-famous jazz expert/composer/musician Dick Hyman for a January PBS special.
Longtime Sun writer, Don Moore, for the second time, wrote a series of stories on a major and personal medical issue. More than 10 years ago, Moore wrote a first-person series on having a heart transplant. This past fall he wrote several articles on what it is like to have acute kidney failure and go through kidney dialysis, at home and at a dialysis center. Moore, the consummate reporter, continues to write his popular columns on veterans for the Sun papers and also for the Library of Congress.
Not just another leader of a major area organization, Joy Mahler, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast for 35 years, has guided the organization’s expansion the addition of additional counties during those years bringing to 10 the number of counties served.
While opinions may differ on what makes a story a top contender at year’s end, these stories were chosen because they represent what makes Venice unique from other cities of its size, not in the state of Florida, but throughout the country.
That a city with a population of just 20,000 or so can support the country’s largest (on a per capita basis) community theater in the country, one of the state’s largest networks of Big Brothers/Big Sisters, protect area wildlife like sea turtles, cherish the town’s unique history, deal with red tide and medical issues, honor jazz musicians and so much more, is a testament to those who have chosen to move here from every state in the nation and a few foreign countries as well.
