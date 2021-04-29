Venice Gondolier Sun print shop (copy)

Artist Coleen Henry recreates part of her mural on the Intracoastal Waterway side of the Venice Gondolier print shop. Visible only from the east side of the building, the mural spans more than 100 years of the area’s history. The city is seeking input from residents about how they view Venice history.

 FILE PHOTO BY BOB MUDGE

VENICE — City officials are hoping Venice residents will give input on how they view the importance of the city’s history.

The last day to conduct the survey is May 1. 

Officials are “looking to the future about its past,” the city said in a news release.

“We are asking for a few minutes of your time to take a short survey and tell us what you think about the importance of Venice history and the roles different organizations play in preserving and sharing that history,”

The online survey is at www.surveymonkey.com/r/VeniceHistoricalSurvey.

