VENICE — City officials are hoping Venice residents will give input on how they view the importance of the city’s history.
The last day to conduct the survey is May 1.
Officials are “looking to the future about its past,” the city said in a news release.
“We are asking for a few minutes of your time to take a short survey and tell us what you think about the importance of Venice history and the roles different organizations play in preserving and sharing that history,”
The online survey is at www.surveymonkey.com/r/VeniceHistoricalSurvey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.