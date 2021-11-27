Sweet Adelines to perform Thursday evening

The Venetian Harmony Sweet Adelines chorus will be entertaining holiday shoppers along Venice Avenue from 5 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 with Christmas songs.

This is their Community “debut,” post COVID pandemic. An additional street performance is scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 9.

Staff report

