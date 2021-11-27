Sweet Adelines to perform Thursday evening STAFF REPORT Nov 27, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sweet Adelines to perform Thursday eveningThe Venetian Harmony Sweet Adelines chorus will be entertaining holiday shoppers along Venice Avenue from 5 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 with Christmas songs.This is their Community “debut,” post COVID pandemic. An additional street performance is scheduled from 4 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 9. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Staff report Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Key West getting 'abolished?' This story is #1 Cops: Man hits four cars, keeps driving each time Decline in COVID-19 cases ends Richard's Foodporium stores abruptly close Cops: Man arrested in Laurel Road fatal hit-and-run crash Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Key West getting 'abolished?' This story is #1 Cops: Man hits four cars, keeps driving each time Decline in COVID-19 cases ends Richard's Foodporium stores abruptly close Cops: Man arrested in Laurel Road fatal hit-and-run crash
