The Venice Symphony will present a program of works by European masters Feb. 22 and 23.
“Beethoven’s 7th Symphony is a sublime work that is deeply moving, a perfect complement to Saint-Saëns’ cello concerto that is a real showpiece for our principal cellist, Scott Crowley,” said symphony music director/conductor Troy Quinn.
The concert also features Gioachino Rossini’s “Overture to La Gazza Ladra,” a popular concert piece known for its iconic opening with snare drums.
Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 7” was named one of the greatest symphonies of all time by BBC Music and Classical-Music.com. The hypnotic second movement (allegretto) has been featured in the films “Mr. Holland’s Opus” and “The King’s Speech” and TVshows such as “Boardwalk Empire” and “Seinfeld,” among others.
Crowley solos on the demanding “Concerto for Cello No. 1” by Camille Saint-Saëns.
Crowley attended the University of Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music and studied at the University of South Florida under Scott Kluksdahl. He has played in various orchestras, operas, musicals and rock bands throughout the country.
He has performed with Kansas, Little River Band, Blood Sweat & Tears, The Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Mannheim Steamroller, Andrea Bocelli, Il Divo, Johnny Mathis, Mary Wilson, John Secada and others.
The Venice Symphony also will participate in the annual Orchestras Feeding America food drive during the Feb. 22-23 concerts and the March 22-23 concerts at the Venice Performing Arts Center.
Representatives from the South County Food Pantry in Venice will be at the VPAC accepting donations of nonperishable food items beginning at 6 p.m. Friday evening and 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon both concert weekends.
Quinn and Crowley will provide insight into the concert at free Meet the Maestro Pre-concert talks, at 6:15 p.m. before the evening concert and 2:15 p.m. before the afternoon concert, at the VPAC. These 30-minute talks are open to the public and sponsored by Bank of America.
“European Masters” is sponsored by Bill and Sara Gill. The Venice Symphony’s season sponsors are Gulf Coast Community Foundation and Sarasota County Tourist Development Council.
The February concerts will be at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 and 23, and at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Tickets start at $25 per person. Student tickets are always half-price.
Call 941-207-8822, visit the Symphony box office at 1515 South Tamiami Trail, Suite 7, Venice, or go online at: TheVeniceSymphony.org.
The Venice Performing Arts Center is located at 1 Indian Ave., Venice.
