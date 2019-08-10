From VENICE THEATRE
Venice Theatre’s teen improv troupe, The Peanut Gallery, returns to The Pinkerton Theatre Aug. 19, at 7:30 p.m. for its summer performance. It will be an entertaining night of short-form improv, long-form improv, audience participation and hilarity.
The show will feature Chiaralis Brown, Joey Chen, Caleb Garcia, Victoria Greenlaw, Noe Hakim, Lillian Maggio, James McGirr, Sami McFatrich, Annabelle Pietryka, Tyler Pietryka, David Warren and Judah Woomert.
Tickets are $10, available at the box office, 140 W. Tampa Ave.; at 941-488-1115; or online at VeniceStage.com.
Auditions
Auditions for The Peanut Gallery’s Fall 2019 troupe will be on Monday, Aug. 26, at 5 p.m. at Venice Theatre.
The troupe will meet once a week for nine weeks to explore popular improv games, techniques and concepts in a fun, fast-paced environment.
No experience is required. Previous troupe members must audition to be considered. You must be in high school (grades nine-12) to audition.
Director Luke Manual McFatrich is looking to cast eight to 10 performers for the Fall Troupe. As rehearsals are limited, casting preference will go to performers with minimal conflicts.
Rehearsals will be on Saturdays, Sept. 14 through Nov. 9, from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
A ticketed fall performance will be on Sunday, Nov. 10.
For more information about auditions, visit VeniceStage.com.
