As part of its 2018-2019 Winter Concert Series, First Baptist Church of Venice will present the Talley Family for a free musical concert this coming Sunday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m.
The Talley family launched in 1984 and has become a popular mainstay of Christian music, winning a prestigious Dove Award and multiple Singing News Fan Awards.
Roger Talley, his wife Debra and daughter Lauren have produced and performed 11 No. 1 charted songs on Christian radio. They are regular television performers on In Touch Ministries with Dr. Charles Stanley, as part of the John Hagee Ministries broadcast, and as guest performing artists on the Gaither Homecoming video and concert series.
In addition, the family has toured extensively throughout North America, Europe and Africa, bringing their music and message to hundreds of audiences around the globe.
“We are extremely fortunate to welcome the Talley family to Venice and we look forward to enjoying an exciting and dynamic evening of inspiring Christian music,” said First Baptist Worship Pastor Matthew McKenzie. “As always, we warmly welcome our friends from throughout the community to join us for an evening of fellowship and great music together.”
The free Talley family concert begins at 6 pm promptly. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. at the main sanctuary, 312 Miami Ave. West in downtown Venice, with free parking adjacent to the church. Seating is available on a first-come basis.
For more information about the Talleys, visit: TheTalleys.com.
For more information about First Baptist Church, visit: FBC.venice.or.g
