Revealing the formal strengths and fascinating differences between Argentine Tango and contemporary dance partnering, Union Tanguera and Kate Weare Company present “Sin Salida” (No Exit) at the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art March 29 and 30.
The program examines the fundamental connection point of tango: el abrazo — the embrace. Designed to connect, or perhaps bind, human beings to one another, the embrace is the frame of tango.
Danced by three tango dancers and two contemporary dancers with live music performed by Argentinian composer Gustavo Beytelmann, “Sin Salida” explores multiple layers of dance and desire.
French-Argentinian tango company Union Tanguera collaborates for the first time with New York-based Kate Weare Company.
Union Tanguera was founded by Claudia Codega and Esteban Moreno, two tango maestros who with their company share the rich culture and tradition of Argentine Tango through teaching, research and performance.
Kate Weare Company, founded by its namesake artistic director, creates contemporary dance that unites formal choreographic values with visceral, emotional interpretation.
Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. March 29 and 30 in the Historic Asolo Theater at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Tickets are $20-$30. Museum members save 10 percent.
Visit: Ringling.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.