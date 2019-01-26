Tappercise dancers from Venice, Sarasota and Englewood will perform March 2 in a fundraising show to benefit Tidewell Hospice for the last time.
The dazzling event will be at Venice Gardens Civic Center, 406 Shamrock Blvd., at 7 p.m., followed by open dancing from 8 to 9:30 p.m. with the Twice as Nice band.
Tickets are $15 now or $18 at the door, with all proceeds going to Tidewell.
Tappercise will continue doing road shows at nursing homes, assisted living facilities and smaller communities, but no big public shows after this one.
For more details about Tappercise, to become a dancer or to purchase tickets, call Sharon de Marc, 941-408-0019.
