Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Ringling College’s next Einstein’s Circle is “The Fourth Industrial Revolution: Technology: What to Expect,” with Alex Beavers, Ph.D.
He will speak Wednesday, March 27, 2:30-4 p.m., in the Social Hall at Temple Beth Sholom, 1050 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota.
Beavers will discuss how the development of artificial intelligence, augmented reality and algorithms is rapidly changing the way we act and react to the world around us.
Beavers is a high-technology executive and entrepreneur and author of 26 papers and three books. Among his successful undertakings was leading the commercialization of advanced electronics, automation systems, advanced materials, medical devices and clean technologies for Stanford Research Institute.
He holds a B.S., an M.S., a Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering and an MBA in financial management.
Einstein’s forums are moderated by knowledgeable experts on a variety of timely topics and provide an opportunity for participants to engage in a thoughtful exchange of ideas, opinions, and information.
“If it’s relevant, timely and interesting, there’s a good chance we’ll be talking about it at Einstein’s Circle,” said Bev Harms, the coordinator for the series at OLLI.
Tickets are $10 for Silver Members and general admission; $9 for Gold Members. Registration is recommended. Call 941-309-5111 or visit: OlliAtRinglingCollege.org.
