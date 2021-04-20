AsoloRep_C (copy)

The FSU Center for the Performing Arts is home to the Asolo Repertory Company and the Asolo Conservatory of Actor Training in its Mertze and Cook Theatres. Sarasota Ballet also is headquartered in the same building in Sarasota.

SARASOTA — The Sarasota Ballet teams up with Asolo Terrace in its 30th season for an outdoor performances of “Terrace Program 2 – Voices of Her.”

“Celebrating the creative endeavors of women in ballet, ‘Terrace Program 2 — Voices of Her’ is a collection of ballet World Premieres choreographed by six female dancers of The Sarasota Ballet and Studio Company, and danced by The Sarasota Ballet and Studio Company,” it said in a news release. “Featuring a mix of classically inspired and contemporary works, ‘Terrace Program 2’ is an exciting and unique opportunity for these six young dancers to express their creativity and challenge themselves through the medium of choreography.”

“Voices of Her” runs April 28 to Saturday, May 1. It will be held at the Asolo Terrace Stage at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts, the news release said. It starts at 8 p.m.

“For ballet fans eager to see Company Dancers of The Sarasota Ballet return to live performance, and especially to catch a glimpse of the next generation of choreography, ‘Terrace Program 2 — Voices of Her’ is a perfect fit,” it said.

Tickets are available for $20 at https://www.sarasotaballet.org/events/terrace-program-2-voices-her. They will be sold until three hours prior to a performance.

