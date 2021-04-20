SARASOTA — The Sarasota Ballet teams up with Asolo Terrace in its 30th season for an outdoor performances of “Terrace Program 2 – Voices of Her.”
“Celebrating the creative endeavors of women in ballet, ‘Terrace Program 2 — Voices of Her’ is a collection of ballet World Premieres choreographed by six female dancers of The Sarasota Ballet and Studio Company, and danced by The Sarasota Ballet and Studio Company,” it said in a news release. “Featuring a mix of classically inspired and contemporary works, ‘Terrace Program 2’ is an exciting and unique opportunity for these six young dancers to express their creativity and challenge themselves through the medium of choreography.”
“Voices of Her” runs April 28 to Saturday, May 1. It will be held at the Asolo Terrace Stage at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts, the news release said. It starts at 8 p.m.
“For ballet fans eager to see Company Dancers of The Sarasota Ballet return to live performance, and especially to catch a glimpse of the next generation of choreography, ‘Terrace Program 2 — Voices of Her’ is a perfect fit,” it said.
Tickets are available for $20 at https://www.sarasotaballet.org/events/terrace-program-2-voices-her. They will be sold until three hours prior to a performance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.