Terry Myers, currently the leader of the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, will return to the Venice Performing Arts Center (VPAC) for another Benny Goodman tribute, a project in which Myers has been involved for more than 20 years.
The band has been featured at nearly all of the main concert halls in Florida, including The Naples Philharmonic Center For The Arts, The Van Wezel Center and The Kravis Center, as well as Busch Gardens.
“Terry Myers is undoubtedly one of the best all-around reed players in the country today,” said Buddy Morrow, former leader of the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, who was there for the early stages of the big band era. “His versatility and expertise on the clarinet and saxophone are a treat to the ears.”
When Myers decided to move to Florida, he quickly became one of the most in-demand musicians in the state. He was a bandleader at Disney World’s Epcot Center for four years and, for a time, led the band at Rosie O’Grady’s, which was part of the popular Church Street Station entertainment complex in downtown Orlando.
Now featured with the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, Myers is a charming host who puts the audience at ease and then wows them with his and the orchestra’s musical presentation.
The Benny Goodman tribute concert will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3 at Venice Performing Arts Center; 1 Indian Ave., Venice, Florida.
Tickets start at $25 per person and may be ordered by phone, online or in person at the center’s box office. A group rate is available for 10 or more tickets.
The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Phone orders can be made during the same hours at 941-218-3779. Order online at: VenicePerformingArtsCenter.com.
