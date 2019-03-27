The Venice High band programs are hosting a “Drive4urschool” fundraising event in the Venice Performing Arts Center parking lot Saturday, March 30, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
The public is invited to come test drive a new Ford vehicle and, by doing so, raise funds for the band. For every test drive by someone 18 or older, the band will receive $20 from Matthews-Currie Ford.
The only stipulation is that there can only be one test driver per household. The whole process will take 15 minutes.
Food and drinks will be offered.
RSVP by email to charmsemailsender@charmsmusic.com so the organizers will know how many people to expect.
