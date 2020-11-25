Venice Interfaith Community Association will host its 16th annual Thanksgiving Eve Interfaith Service this year, with a twist.
The service, “Unite and Bind Us Together,” that will begin at 7 p.m. today, will be entirely virtual.
Everyone is welcome to join this nondenominational online gathering. The evening will feature prayers, music, readings and reflections from a wide variety of faiths and cultures, with expressions of gratitude from the perspectives of many traditions.
Local clergy and lay members from Venice Interfaith will participate in this shared experience of giving thanks. Each speaker was individually prerecorded, with musical interludes, in the beautiful sanctuary of Venice Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
Funds from the voluntary offering, which can be made online, will be donated to the Mayors’ Feed the Hungry Program and to the Laurel Civic Center.
Founded in 2004, Venice Interfaith Community Association fosters respect, understanding and cooperation among people of different faith, ethnic and cultural traditions. It is a 501©3 nonpolitical association that engages in community educational and informational activities.
The first event of 2021 will be a virtual celebration of Martin Luther King Day.
Membership is open to other organizations and to individual clergy and lay members. Visit the website for more details.
The Thanksgiving Eve service will be available at VeniceInterfaith.org beginning at 7 p.m. today. Log in on the website, or log in through Venice Interfaith Community Association YouTube, or Venice Interfaith Community Association Facebook.
