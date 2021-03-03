I hate to even think of this, but the biggest cause of injury in old men … is them thinking they are young men.
I often make the mistake of doing something that I shouldn’t be doing, and, as usual, I pay the price for it the next day. My back goes out more than I do, especially since Covid has pretty much restricted how often I go out and the place to which I would like to go.
Here are some other examples. Only yesterday, I saw that the rain gutters on my house were full of leaves. Dutifully, I grabbed my extension ladder, gloves, and plastic bags into which the gutter debris was to be placed. My mind said that I could do this…but my body, after climbing the ladder, hauling things necessary to complete the job, said, “hey, dummy … you shouldn’t be doing this.” Suddenly, and without warning, a sharp pain was shooting down my leg. From the ER doc I learned was that I had just misplaced my L3 and L4 vertebrae in my lower back. How could this happen? I had cleaned these gutters myriad times. The doc told me that there had been an apparent disagreement between my mind, my back, and common sense. “My God, man,” the doc said. “You aren’t twenty-five anymore.” The result was painful and certainly not productive in more ways than one. First, my feelings were hurt by being told that I am not young anymore. Second, the gutters didn’t get cleaned, and third, I found my back soaking up a load of Ben-Gay as well as the wonderful warmth of a heating pad.
It is said that a man is not old until his regrets take the place of his dreams. I suppose that is true, as I’m already starting to regret the sins I didn’t commit. Does this make me a bad person?
Inside my body is a younger man wondering what the hell happened? When did this metamorphosis take place? Getting old is one of the sneakiest things that can happen to a man (or woman) who still thinks he’s young. I have a a 25 year old mind harbored in an 80 something year old body. Is that fair? Yesterday I sunk my teeth into an apple, and they stayed there. I’m not old, I’m just brittle. However, I think there are some skills that come with age. For example, multitasking has become easy for me. I can now sneeze, cough, and pee all at the same time.
There are three things that have happened as I aged. First, my memory went. Second … dang … I can’t remember the other two. On the other hand, I shouldn’t complain about getting older It’s a privilege many are denied.
