Chapter 2
“Ein wenig aber auch in Sorge, dass alles ein gutes Ende nimmt-in anbetracht abendlichen Weingenuss!”
Our friend of 30+ years Giesila Baronin von Englelhardt in Norderstedt, Germany is wishing us well in the preparation for our bike tour in Vermont, but it seems from her verbiage that she is more concerned about the wine sipping that we will do then with the hazards of our vigorous training regimen.
Danke schoen, Giesila.
We have learned that many riders give their bikes names and even attach custom bike name decals. So we tagged Anne Maries old bike “Mustang Sally,” but passed on any decals.
Mustang Sally had a nice ring to it with the words RIDE SALLY RIDE. She and Sally suffered their first CRASH SALLY CRASH at a ride start when a pedal kicked out and bopped Anne Marie on the tibia bone. She suffered a black n blue mark that looks like a tattoo worthy of a Tampa Bay Buc running back.
One of my bike trip preparation objectives, with the help of our traveling partners, the Bedfords and other kind soles in our running/biking communities, is to beg, borrow, or steel biking equipment and accessories to outfit our trip and training rides while staying within a reasonable budget for our adventure.
So off to Walmart I went to scout out supplies. The big box store has two biking equipment aisles, one for adults and one for youths.
So I began in the senior section and found a pair of biking gloves for under $10. I swear the label said “Mens Tacky Gloves.” I do not know what “Tacky” Gloves means but I only bought one pair as I am sure Anne Marie would not be seen in anything “Tacky.”
In the children’s aisle I could not resist the $3 little blue “Double Fun Trike Horn” labeled ages 3 and up. Anne Marie thought it would be OK for me.
On my next practice ride the Tacky Gloves kept my deteriorating handle bar rubber coating from turning my hands black, but for some reason my right hand fell asleep. I’ll have to work on that. I suspect it is positioning thing.
The Trike Horn was a minor disaster as it interfered with my left hand brake causing several near misses and will require further adjustment.
The Bedfords suggested we four visit a real bike shop to look at riding paraphernalia. It just so happens “that” is also the name of a Venice bike shop. No dear, not Paraphernalia, “Real Bikes.”
So Tom and Becky rode down from Sarasota and Anne Marie and I drove the three or four miles from our house to the shop. I browsed around by myself in the back of the shop trying on clothing, but most of it was outside my budget.
I noticed that the three of them were huddled around Candice, a sales lady in the front. Soon, Anne Marie waved me over.
“Come see my new bike.” “What. Hell you say.” “Bite your tongue.”
But it’s a pretty blue hybrid model and has Shamano shifting, both front wheel and seat shocks, 24 speed gearing, and a foam memory saddle.
At that moment my wallet became $700 lighter, paraphernalia took on a new meaning and my vision of this whole endeavor took a right hand turn, thanks to Candice and the Bedfords
My lovely wife had given no thought to getting her new bike back to our house.
Tom and Becky were riding back to Sarasota and we had no car bike rack. I had to think fast to avoid a new bike rack conspiracy, so I offered to ride the bike back home while she ran some errands with my car.
So, I took off, on Anne Maries new bike, under the Legacy Trail Arch and onto The Venice Waterway Trail. I passed the Gunther Gabel Williams Circus Animal Trainer Statue at the Venice Train Station and biking trail head and proceeded on under the Venice Avenue Bridge.
I must admit I was traveling at a snails pace into the wind as I tried out her Shamano shifting, wheel and seat shocks, 24-speed gearing and memory foam saddle. I passed The Urban Forest, as indicated on the Official Venice Bike Map and then up over the Circus Bridge to our home.
There I was greeted with a frown and a quick quip.
“What took you so long I was worried you didn’t hurt my new bike did you?”
The new nameless bike now resides in our living room next to the couch because it would not be proper to leave it outside and there is not enough room in our garage.
Anne Marie and the “nameless one” have taken two rides and already experienced one incident in Country Club Estates near our house. It was a tap, tap excuse me ma’am with an old guy on a three-wheeler.
No serious damage was done except for another tibia bone tattoo.
When considering a name for the nameless, I though just maybe “Fireball” would work well, along with a decal of a flaming comet on the crossbar. If our adventure ends in failure we could keep the comet decal and change Anne Marie’s bike name to “Flameout.”
Well that went over like a lead balloon, and in a second it was suggested that we name my bike “Hit the road Jack.”
And the adventure continues...
Anne Marie and Tim Paradiso
