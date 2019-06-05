The Venice Institute For Performing Arts will present the CJ Simmons Band in “Timeless Country” Saturday, June 29, 7 p.m., at Venice Performing Arts Center; 1 Indian Ave. Building 5, Venice.
Direct from Nashville, this husband and wife team have opened for such stars as Toby Keith and Dwight Yoakam, toured internationally, and performed at countless Las Vegas casinos and music venues. They mix high voltage tunes with rock and good ole classic country to create a blend of musical artistry and crowd pleasing performances.
“Timeless Country” is the CJ Simmons Band’s tribute to country legends. A musical journey through some of the most memorable decades of country music, “Timeless Country” is sure to bring back memories and have you toe-tapping in your seats. Featuring songs for artists such as Patsy Cline, George Jones, Roger Miller, Merle Haggard, Dolly Patron and many more, there is something to love for every country fan.
The Venice Institute for Performing Arts opens its inaugural summer main-stage season with this high energy, country performance. Audience members are encouraged to dress like their favorite country star while experiencing the classics with “Timeless Country.”
Tickets: $25-$64, available at the Venice Performing Arts Center’s box office; 1 Indian Ave. Building 5, Venice, FL 34285. For more information, call 941-218-3779 or visit: veniceperformingartscenter.com.
VPAC box office’s summer hours are: Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; or at: MyVIPA.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.