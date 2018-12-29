Florida Studio Theatre (FST) will present “Snow White” as the third production of its Children’s Theatre Series. After touring among Florida schools this fall, the production will call FST’s Bowne’s Lab Theatre home starting Jan. 12.
Adapted by Greg Banks, “Snow White” shares the story of how Snow White met the seven dwarfs. Performed with just two actors, Snow White transports children and families to a magical land where adventure lies beyond the forest’s edge.
Single tickets are now available for just $10 through FST’s Box Office at 941-366-9000 or at: FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
“I couldn’t resist Snow White,” said FST’s Director of Children’s Theatre Caroline Kaiser. “Greg Banks, who also wrote the script for Robin Hood that kicked off last season, wrote a script that is so creative and entertaining. The fact that it is written for two actors to play all the roles really puts storytelling and ingenuity at the forefront.”
Inspired by the timeless classic about the girl who is “the fairest of them all,” Greg Banks’ fresh adaptation of “Snow White” uses inspiring creativity and dynamic theatricality to bring the fairy tale to life. Only two actors portray over a dozen roles, including an evil queen, a huntsman, a magic mirror, and the legendary seven dwarfs. Learn how Snow White finds freedom outside the castle walls, wins over the seven dwarfs with her pure heart, and is saved by luck and love instead of a young prince’s kiss.
Directing this exciting adventure is FST Associate Artist Jason Cannon, who also directed the FST Children’s Theatre productions of Peter Pan, Robin Hood, The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe, and The Boy Who Liked Pulling Hair & Other Winning Plays. Unlike many well-known versions of Snow White, this theatrical adaptation experiments with storytelling and has a contemporary edge.
“There is a fun storyteller trope at play,” explained Cannon. “Snow White and one of the dwarfs are actually telling the story directly to the audience, so there are opportunities for self-awareness and humor. We also were fortunate that one of our actors is a skilled guitarist, so we were able to add a lot of music and singing. The playwright does a great job of updating the story to empower Snow White and young girls watching the show.”
Two members of FST’s company of Acting Apprentices will bring Snow White to life on stage — Jamie Molina and Liam Tanner, who were both recently seen is FST’s celebration of the holidays, Deck the Halls: Home for the Holidays.
Starting Jan. 12, Snow White will play on weekends for the general public as part of FST’s Children’s Theatre Season. Single tickets are now on sale at 941-366-9000 or FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
Children’s Theatre
FST inspires young audiences both in the theater and in the classroom through its weekend Children’s Theatre Series and award-winning arts-in-education Write A Play program.
FST’s weekend Children’s Theatre Series is designed for children and families to explore the world of theater arts. For less than the cost of a movie ticket, FST’s Children’s Theatre brings culturally enriching quality time to children and families throughout the area. Through pre-show activities and post-show talkbacks with the cast, young audiences can dive deeper into their theater experience. Since its inception in 2016, series attendance has almost tripled, demonstrating the demand for high-quality family entertainment at an affordable cost.
‘Write a Play’
Now in its 28th year, FST’s “Write a Play” program is a year-round arts-in-education initiative, providing students with the example, inspiration, and skills to write their own original plays. During the academic year, traveling FST Teaching Artists lead in-class workshops in schools, teaching students in Kindergarten through 12th grade the fundamentals of playwriting: character, dialogue, conflict, and setting.
Students are led in developing their own original plays, which are submitted to FST’s annual youth playwriting competition. Out of over 3,000 yearly submissions from across the globe, about a dozen plays are selected for a full-scale production, presented as part FST’s Annual Young Playwright’s Festival. Since its conception in 1991, “Write a Play” has impacted over one million children throughout Florida, nationally in New Jersey, and as far as Russia, Scotland and Israel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.