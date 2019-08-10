By LYDIA BAXTER
Guest Writer
Due to audience demand, Florida Studio Theatre (FST) announces the extension through Aug. 24 of its Summer Mainstage production, “The Cottage” by Sandy Rustin, a fast-paced comedy of manners inspired by Noël Coward and Oscar Wilde.
Called “wickedly delicious” and “a comic gem” by Talkin’ Broadway, “The Cottage” is a witty romantic comedy that explores relationships, truth, and empowerment.
“The biggest challenge of writing a play that is so fully steeped in physical comedy is ensuring that the play also has a strong component of thoughtfulness to challenge an audience on an emotional and intellectual level,” Rustin said. “Yes, it should feel like a fun night of entertainment, but I also want people to walk away, perhaps with even more questions than answers about love, fate, marriage, women and self-empowerment.”
Audiences are praising “The Cottage,” calling it “absolutely delightful,” “a must see,” “uplifting,” and “flawless.” Critics agree, calling it an “explosive comedy” (Sarasota Magazine) and saying “you can’t resist laughing” (Total Theater).
“The Cottage” concludes FST’s 29th Summer Mainstage Season in FST’s Gompertz Theatre. Tickets range from $29-39 and are on sale by calling 941-366-9000 or at FloridaStudioTheatre.org.
