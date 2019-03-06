“Direct from Las Vegas: An Evening With The Stars,” starring The Edwards Twins, returns to the Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m.
After two stellar, sold-out performances last season, this tribute show with twins Eddie and Anthony Edwards is selling fast.
Tickets start at $37 and can be purchased online, in the VPAC ticket office or by phone. Call the box office for details at 941-218-3779 Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Edwards twins were born in 1965 and raised in Burbank, California. Both were fascinated with celebrities at a very early age and are billed as impersonators.
People Magazine raved, “Flawless vocals and visuals, the Edwards Twins in many ways are better than watching the real thing.”
The Edwards Twins are considered by most of the major newspapers and magazine in the country as the most talented twins in the world today. Whether it’s playing piano, dancing, acting, singing or doing over 100 impressions of the top superstars in the world, The Edwards Twins will wow all age groups from 5 years old to 100.
The host of the NBC Today Show said, “It’s the most phenomenal act I’ve ever seen in my lifetime.”
If you love vocal impressionists like Rich Little or Danny Ganz, or shows like La Cage or Legends In Concert, you will love The Edwards Twins and their dead-on impressions of Elton John, Neil Diamond, Billy Joel, Lionel Richie, Ray Charles, Cher, Andrea Bocelli, Stevie Wonder, Rod Stewart, Lady Gaga, Bette Midler, Tom Jones, Barbra Streisand, Elvis, Roy Orbison, Tina Turner … just to name a few.
“The lookalikes are startling and amazing. These celebrity illusionists will make you forget that you’re watching a pair of identical twins and make you think you’re in Las Vegas watching a night of 100 Stars.” — The Boston Globe
If you have to choose one show to see this year, An Evening With The Stars starring The Edwards Twins will be the show you will be talking about for years and years.
