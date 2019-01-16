If you like the sounds of barbershop quartets, you MUST see The Filharmonic — an a cappella group that will perform at the Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave, Saturday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m.
These talented Filipino-American singers gained popularity after making the semi-finals on NBC’s musical competition show The Sing-Off — truly a stellar rise to fame.
This group has also appeared numerous times on James Corden’s The Late-Late Show.
The Filharmonic, an LA-based a cappella group of youngsters has much to sing about. The 5-piece vocal group made the semi-finals, joined The Sing-Off national tour, and were featured in the Universal Pictures hit movie, Pitch Perfect 2, setting off a viral sensation after their Late-Late Show appearance in 2016.
The Filharmonic has toured with their unique blend of hip hop, pop and ‘90s nostalgia at more than 150 college stages nationwide and was named the No. 1 college booked entertainment group of the year.
The Fils, as they are known by fans, are a pitch-perfect blend of classic a cappella and youthful enthusiasm that makes their show a truly entertaining party on stage. The guys will have you dancing in your seats along with them.
Tickets start at $14. Purchase via phone, online, or in-person. You can purchase 10 or more tickets and receive a special group discounted rate.
Call the VPAC box office at 941-218-3779 Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; or visit: VenicePerformingArtsCenter.com.
