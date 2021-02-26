As blizzards sweep across the country from Texas to Maine and, yes, I said “Texas,” the Hermitage on nearby Manasota Beach keeps on doing its thing only better and better.
I know blizzards, In 1978 I was in New York City in January for its virtual shut down; in Welleskey, Mass, in February for a national Curling Bonspiel that never happened and then back home in the snowbelt of Cleveland a few weeks later for yet another blanket of white stuff.
The worst was Wellesley, Mass. where we were at least lucky enough to have arrived at the NewTon Centre Marriott just ahead of the snow which closed Massachusetts for the week. Hundreds of people were marooned in schools and gas stations once rescued from their cars of jammed freeways.
We were allowed to leave on the fifth day because we were going toward Ohio which did not have a blizzard that month.
I never saw the curling club nor did I get to see my college roommate who was just 4 miles away in Brookline. Instead, we saw the governor on TV every hour to say that the state was closed.
Sort of like this pandemic but with a covering of white.
As bad as that was, it must be worse in Texas this week because that state is not used to blizzards and roads on which one can skate.
Just what was needed when millions of people are waiting for their first shots of vaccine to protect against the ongoing pandemic.
We may have to wear masks all the time and some folks are even turning on the heat in their homes but at least the vaccines will be able to get to all of sooner rather than later.
And thanks to the arts community and places like The Hermitage, we can enjoy live entertainment.
Venice Theatre was among the first to put actors back on stage while protecting them and their staff and audiences. The Asolo converted its front entrance to an outdoor stage and the circular drive in front of it for prime seating for a limited number of fans but at least some shows would go on.
Using its beachfront as well as arrangements with Selby Gardens and Historic Spanish Point, the Hermitage Artist retreat on Manasota Beach clearly is offering the greatest variety of artistic programming thanks to its resident fellows.
Hermitage fellows are selected from a group of mostly mid-level creators in art, music and literature. Many have already won major awards in their fields and even other fellowships.
While at the Hermitage for up to six weeks, they can concentrate on a special project and the only thing they must do by way of payback is to offer something to the community.
The various programs mentioned in Su Byron’s feature article above are samples of those programs.
Imagine touring the Gardens of Giverny with Monet or the Dali Museum with Salvador himself. Imagine sitting in on a master class in dance or music. Over the years, I have been to many of events.
Most but not all were at the Heritage, some on the beach and some inside one of the buildings there. In the earliest days, the event might have been a small group in the main house.
While other events could easily handle 50 or so for a talk by an author in one of the many buildings that have finally been completed on the property or close to 200 on the beach. Musical events at the beach just before sundown are magical indeed.
One event that I especially enjoyed featured playwright Romulus Linney (father of actress Laura Linney) talking about playwrighting and theater at Venice Theatre with its producing Executive Director Murray Chase.
Sculptor Malcomb Robertson, of Scotland, was the first artist in residence. He donated two small works that were auctioned for the benefit of the Hermitage but his greatest legacy may have been “Open Book Gateway” — the statue for the Fruitville Library for which he was commissioned.
The 18-foot high steel work of giant open books stands outside the library. It’s worth the drive to see it and you don’t even have to leave your car as the pandemic continues.
If any of the present artists are from the blizzard area, they are likely to be doubly grateful to be here at his moment in history.
But when I was 7 or 8, I hated to come in and leave my snow fort or snowman outside.
I guess it is all a matter of perspective.
For now, keep on wearing your masks and practicing social distancing. Support the arts by going virtual or attending those theaters that have reworked their seating and such for your safety. Even the theaters and art centers that are open, have head to tighten their belts because their income has been cut so drastically even as so many expenses go on.
If you can donate the price of a ticket or better yet a subscription, you will help that theater or opera or ballet or other entity to seep on keeping on until this pandemic goes away.
And go away it must, as the Spanish flu eventually did 100 years ago.
