The Key Chorale Chamber Series concludes April 13, 4 p.m., with “Fauré’s Requiem” at St. Boniface Episcopal Church, 5615 Midnight Pass Road, Siesta Key, Florida.
In this thoughtful setting, the soul journeys from this life to the next on wings of glorious song. Quiet and reflective, the Fauré Requiem forgoes the fire and brimstone of many settings, and instead offers music that soothes and consoles.
Fauré wrote: “Everything I managed to entertain by way of religious illusion I put into my Requiem, which moreover is dominated from beginning to end by a very human feeling of faith in eternal rest.”
The Chamber Singers will present an intimate version of this masterpiece with harpist Giuseppina Ciarla, violinist Natalia Maiden, and organist Nancy Yost Olson. Ciarla and Maiden, both members of the Sarasota Opera orchestra, will also be featured in Jules Massenet’s Meditation from Thaïs and a lovely Sicilienne played for the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018.
Fauré’s masterwork is unique. The composer himself said, “My Requiem has been said to express no fear of death; it has been called a lullaby of death. But that is how I feel about death: a happy deliverance, a reaching for eternal happiness rather than a mournful passing away.”
Of all seven sections, the Pie Jesu, Agnus Dei and In Paradisum emerge as the most glorious, filled with rich, soulful melodies. The final movement speaks of a chorus of angels welcoming the soul and leading it toward Paradise.
“This work has always been a favorite of mine,” says Artistic Director Joseph Caulkins. “There are so many stunning moments with beautiful melodies and harmonies that are absolutely heavenly.”
Baritone soloist Jamal Sarikoki will be featured in two of the movements as well as Michelle Caulkins, who will sing one of Fauré’s most beloved melodies, the “Pie Jesu.” She will also be featured along with organist Nancy Yost Olson in Benjamin Britten’s “Festival Te Deum.”
Rounding out the program will be three gospel inspired spirituals, “Cornerstone,” “I’ll Be On My Way,” and “O! What a Beautiful City” – all by Los Angeles based composer/arranger Shawn Kirchner.
“Kirchner’s music has such a freshness to it,” says Caulkins. “These three settings have such drive to them that I am certain they will be some of our audience’s favorites of the season.”
This will be a 75-minute performance without intermission. For more information about purchasing tickets to Fauré Requiem or any of their Season 34 concerts, call 941-921-4845 or visit: keychorale.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.