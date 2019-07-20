The 11th annual Florida Studio Theatre Improv Festival has come and gone, yet the laughter remains.
Nearly all theaters have “ghost lights.” It is a safety thing for those who might venture into a theater when most if not all the lights have been doused.
Some theaters are said to also have actual ghosts. Ghosts that some people see and ghosts that some people hear.
Given the history of Florida Studio Theatre’s first building (home of Sarasota Woman’s Club, circa 1926) which today holds the Keating Theatre and the new Gompertz Theatre which is housed in what many say was the first theater built in Sarasota (about 1925), believers insist that at least those two spaces are haunted, even though both have been renovated over the years. The Gompertz was totally rebuilt, Only the exterior walls remain and not even all of them.
With three additional theater spaces on the expanded campus that fronts both Palm Avenue and First Street, some FST ghosts might well wander from one theater to another, and even into the dining room (Green Room) or the actors real “Green Room.”
After last weekend, even if there are no ghosts in any of those spaces, there has got to be some residual laughter from the 11th Improv Festival for there was plenty of it in all those spaces a week ago. The sound waves alone from all that laughter must be bouncing from pillar to post and seeping into and out of FST’s various theaters.
Audrey Blackwell covered the Friday night performances while I covered Saturday night’s performances. The group I liked best, was a disappointment to her. But then, most of the improv groups like to ask the audience for words which they then use to create their improvised stories. Perhaps my fellow audience members provided a better word.
And, even though it is ‘Improvisational,” groups that work together regularly often become so close that they develop certain “schticks” which they can insert into any of several sketch topics. So when one player moves a certain way or claps hands in a certain manner, it is a cue for the others. Certain rules also apply to improv so that if a female character finds herself in an all-male situation, for example, she must adapt and take on the persona of a male character. Knowing such things as well as working together regularly can make for a better outcome yet, there is no guarantee. And, what works for most audiences may not work for every audience.
Among the performers I got to see last Saturday was Stacy Smith — twice! She is super talented so that was a good thing.
She did her own solo/musical improv show at 5 p.m. in the Goldstein Cabaret on Palm Avenue. She then showed up at 6 p.m in the Bownes Lab Theatre in the Hegner Building on First Street. There she performed with Improv Boston, a large group that has been around a long time.
Smith came from Long Island but has recently relocated to Chicago where she teaches at Second City, a place where many of the world’s best comedians and improv players have honed their skills.
Her solo show was top notch and kept us all in stitches for its 45-minute duration.
With improv performances going on all evening in various FST venues, we viewers were moving from theater to theater after each 45-minute performance. The performers were excellent at watching the clock and wrapping their performances within the time limit.
My second show was in the Bownes Lab in the Hegner Building which meant exiting from the back of the Goldstein into the alley, walking through the FST parking lot and across First Street to the lab in the Hegner Building.
Seeing Smith appear on the Bownes Lab stage right after her own solo performance a block away was a pleasant surprise. She added much to their zaniness.
I stayed in the lab for the 7 p.m. performance featuring The May Days from Great Britain and then for the 8 p.m. performance of Happy Karaoke Fun Time. The May Days had two tough acts to follow. I am a fan of British humor but perhaps jet lag was involved for their’s was not my favorite performance of the evening although there were some humorous moments.
Happy Karaoke Funtime featured DJ Drew in the booth as the accompanist. He did it well, finding recognizable music that went with the performers story line which involved new money and old money characters. They ended their show singing along to the tune from “Beauty and the Beast and also threw in a reference to Mary Poppins and finally some original words to the music of “My Girl.”
Suitably warmed up and ready for the best, most of us in the lab moved across the hall to the larger Gompertz Theatre for Quartet, which was the number one draw of this year’s festival.
Not only did the four entertain from beginning to end, but they were true to the rules of improv. As the story progressed, men occasionally had to portray women and vice versa in order to not disrupt the theme of the performance. This performance began with the audience suggestion of the word “Shock.” The performance then was designed around a painting that had yet to be painted illustrating the term “Shock.”
The four did that in various scenarios for their 45 minutes and, as all the other performers I had seen, completed their story line right on time within the 45 minutes allotted, For their efforts they earned plenty of laughter along the way.
After Quartet’s performance, all the performers from the festival were invited onstage in the Gompertz for All Play where they completed a series of improvisational games as a team. Neither the audience nor the performers can predict the outcome of such games as much depends on the suggestions they receive from the audience.
Tickets were sold for individual performances as well as for the entire event. Fourteen improv workshops were held earlier in the day at FST. FST offers improv classes throughout the year for those interested in learning more about the medium.
FST’s director of improv, Will Luera was the director of this year’s festival although the festival’s creator, Rebecca Hopkins, also was quite visible throughout the festival. Luera also managed to appear in some of the performances.
To learn more about classes and theatrical offerings at FST, visit floridastudiotheatre.org.
