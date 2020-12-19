I’ve been taking the long way from work lately.
It’s the fault of VABI (Venice Area Beautification Inc.) and the city workers who have anything to do with the city’s appearance.
Thanks to the original John Nolen Plan and the original landscape plan of Nolen’s friend, Prentiss French, Venice had a seriously good head start on most other cities of its general size and age.
But even during the Great Depression, the 400 or so stalwart residents looked after things. They could not afford to light the streetlights but with the help of Mother Nature, they must have kept plants and trees watered for many years while the slow recovery continued.
It has been a pretty city, in my opinion, since my first visit with my parents in 1960 or so but since all the road and sewer work in recent years, the beautification of Venice has gone into overdrive.
Nearly all new trees and plants down the center of West Venice Avenue were a wonderful beginning. Treelawn landscaping in front of and along side of Venice Theatre caught my attention as did landscaping in front of Luna Ristorante as well as the restoration of that building’s exterior.
The children’s fountain and gazebo area of Centennial Park seemed to be more attractive and enticing and then hanging plants appeared downtown.
Former Gondolier publisher Bob Vedder, an avid gardener, created the first ones at his home and then maintained them with daily watering at about 5 a.m. every morning.
As he added more planters, friends joined in to help with the watering and other maintenance and these days, in addition to the regular city crew that mows the grass and trims the basic bushes, about nine members of VABI care for all the wonderful additions they have added throughout the downtown area. It was like a year-round holiday present.
And then one day I was taking the scenic drive to work via Harbor Drive to West Venice Avenue “when what to my wandering eyes should appear” but a crew of city workers on bucket trucks carefully wrapping each and every palm tree on the avenue with thousands of lights.
And as they worked above, other workers and VABI volunteers worked below on the various shrubs and planters. And then a project which had been four years in the planning was installed to add still more tropical color to Venice Avenue — a pergola and colorful bougainvillea. The idea originated with Bill Farnsworth when he was on the VABI board.
Bill then followed through by securing the help of Absolute Aluminum to build the pergola structure, Graham Electric to provide the night lighting and MRT to provide the bougainvillea on the four corners of the structure.
Proving that it does indeed take a village, he secured the help of former VABI vice president Phil Ellis and Public Works Director James Clinch. VABI President Nancy Woodley also helped, according to Farnsworth.
Over at Blalock Park, I learned that there are 103 trees, the maximum that will fit there. And thanks to still more volunteers from a lengthy list of organizations, it seems as tough most of those trees are all aglow each night.
While there are no lights on the palm trees of South Tamiami Trail on the island, every tree has been groomed and so have the tree lawns beneath — still more work done by our great city workers.
I thought the city looked pretty good 50 yeas ago and then on subsequent visits once my parents became snowbirds. I wish they were still alive to see it now and know that they made a most excellent choice for retirement when they came to Venice.
And now that I have been here for 27 years and in my house for 25 of those years, I am really glad they did.
As this pandemic continues into what will likely become a second year — despite the vaccine distribution that is underway — living and working here has given me some really good years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.