Longing for the messiah is an ancient Jewish pastime.
We have known exile and oppression and, through it all, we have never given up our hope that “even though he may tarry, we still believe in the coming of the messiah” — from lyrics of song Jews quietly sung as they marched to gas chambers during the Holocaust.
Our greatest festival meal, the Passover seder, always ends by symbolically welcoming the prophet Elijah, the harbinger of the messiah and the call of return, “Next Year in Jerusalem...”
The messianic ideal of world redeemed is a powerful Jewish notion, shared, of course, with our Christian neighbors.
Now, we differ as to whether the messiah has yet to come (the Jewish view) or he has come once and will come a second time (the Christian view), but we both believe that one day the human family will be living together in peace, freed from all that is unjust and cruel.
Just as there was a beginning of time with Creation, so there will be an end of time as well, with the coming of the messiah, a time of complete well-being when “nation will not lift up sword against nation and humankind will not learn war anymore.” (Isaiah 2:4)
The idea of a messiah, a savior, begins in Judaism, with the ancient hope for the restoration of the dynasty of King David by a descendant of the great king. The “moshiach” or anointed one with oil, (an initiation rite of kingship) would restore Jewish sovereignty to the land of Israel and lead all exiled Jews back to their home in Jerusalem.
This notion of a “Moshiach Ben David” (the anointed one from David’s line) who would bring a return of the Jews to their homeland, combined with the vision of the ancient Jewish prophets, of a time when “the wolf would sit down with the lamb” (Isaiah 11:6) eventually became the concept of the messiah as a redeemer of the world.
Longing for the messiah is part of almost every important occasion in Jewish life. Passover, the Sabbath, and even the saddest day in the calendar Tisha B’Av, the ninth of the Hebrew month of Av. The Ninth of Av (next Saturday night and Sunday) commemorates the destruction of the First and Second Temple and many other horrible occasions in Jewish history. Where does the messiah fit into this day of painful memory and grief? According to the sages in the Talmud, the messiah was born on the day the Temple was destroyed.
How strange a notion! Is it possible to see the renewal of light even in the moment of our greatest darkness!? The ancient sages were saying “Yes.” Perhaps they were saying that “especially at a time of greatest despair, God plants within us a seed of hope.” That is the ultimate sign of God’s goodness and caring!
We have all witnessed the great tragedy of the collapse of the condominium in Surfside, Florida. So many lives lost, so many families torn apart.
As we approach Tisha B’Av next Saturday night and Sunday, let us pray that a good God has planted a seed of rebirth and renewal in the midst of all that terrible rubble, in the midst of all those shattered hearts. May the grieving families always have a sense that a loving God walks by their side, guiding them through the darkness and sustaining them with the messianic hope that, one day, all will be healed and life will ultimately win out over death.
As we Jews say to those in grief, “May you be comforted among the other mourners of Zion and Jerusalem and may the memories of those you lost always be for a blessing!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.