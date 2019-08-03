By Amanda Heisey
Guest Writer
From Aug. 13 through 25, see the exciting and familiar comedy, “The Odd Couple.” From American playwright Neil Simon comes the story of motley crew, Oscar Madison and Felix Unger and the pandemonium that ensues as they attempt to live together after both experiencing heartbreak. Come see this roaring comedy to end your summer with a bang.
Story: This classic comedy opens as a group of guys assemble for cards in the apartment of divorced Oscar Madison. And if the mess is any indication, it’s no wonder that his wife left him. Late to arrive is Felix Unger, who has just been separated from his wife. Fastidious, depressed, and none too tense, Felix seems suicidal, but as the action unfolds, Oscar becomes the one with murder on his mind when the clean freak and the slob ultimately decide to room together with hilarious results as “The Odd Couple” is born.
Making us laugh for the last 50 years on TV, film and stage, Oscar and Felix are making their way to The Players stage. No other American playwright has made as many people laugh as Mr. Neil Simon. Considered to be his very best play, come see our salute to an absolute American treasure.
Directed by Elliott Raines, assistant director Donna DeFant, stage management by Diane Cepeda, costumes by Tim Beltley, lighting design by Ethan Vail and set design by Jeff Weber, this kooky duo will have you laughing the night away.
Performance Dates: Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 7:30 p.m. (preview night), opens Thursday, Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m., runs through Sunday, Aug. 25, 2 p.m.
Tickets: $18 regular, $14 students; call for group rates.
Cast: Oscar – Jim Floyd; Felix – Dylan Jones; Cecily – Lauren Ward; Gwendolyn – Carrie McQueen; Speed – Paul Hutchison; Roy – Philip Troyer; Vinny – Jason Macumber; Murray – Allen Kretschmar.
The Players Centre For Performing Arts is located at 838 N. Tamiami Tr., Sarasota FL 34236, 941-365-2494, Fax: 941-954-0282; visit theplayers.org.
